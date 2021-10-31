A group of women under the umbrella of Coalition of Anambra Women has condemned rising cases of killings and other forms of violence in the State ahead of November 6 governorship election.

The group regretted that the ugly development had rendered many women in the State widows while children had become orphans.

In a prayer rally at the weekend in Awka against violence, the convener, Ify Unachukwu said the group decided to go spiritual in view of the potency of prayer.

She called on security operatives to rise to the occasion to ensure the election was conducted in an atmosphere devoid of violence and to ensure huge turnout of voters on election day.

“We’re not happy that violence is taking over our State. We’re losing our husbands and children on a daily basis. We no longer feel secure working the streets and carrying out our businesses. Gunshots and killings everywhere.

“Anambra known to be the safest and most peaceful State is no longer the case. The only thing that can save us is prayers backed by action. That’s why we’re asking for God’s intervention because He’s the only one that can help us out.

“Do we still have hope on our security operatives and government? Let them sit up. Women are saying enough is enough of these kidnapping and raping of our children. We’re having lots of widows and orphans on a daily basis.”

In her statement, State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mrs Nkechi Ugwuanyi said the one-day prayer rally was to seek God’s intervention towards ending the violence so that residents would be free to exercise their franchise.

“One of our visions is to ensure all forms of violence hindering women participation in politics is reduced to the barest minimum. We also solicit support from men to back interested women, and compel parties to include women in their activities.

“That’s why we’re not happy that no female is contesting the poll while it’s only few parties that adopted women as their running mates.”

In their separate contributions, Coordinator Women for Women, Barr Oge Ekweozor and Chairperson, Nigeria League of Women Voters (NiLOWV), Dr Ego Uzoezie, called on women to come out enmasse and vote for credible candidates to ensure good governance in the State.

On her part, Mrs Eucharia Adikwuru of State for Women Development Initiative, expressed optimism over the outcome of the prayer rally in ensuring a violent-free election.