From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Apparently irked by rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Nigeria, leaders of All Nation’s Christian Assembly (ANCA) have noted that animal kingdom is now safer than Nigeria.

They lamented that while killings and kidnapping have become the order of the day in the country, such situation is never common among animals.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, a week after the church 2021 annual convention, the Council Chairman of ANCA, Mr. Sunday Oibe added that the country is bleeding and the State actors appeared to have relinquished state power to non-state actors to maim and kill citizens for no fault of theirs.

“Life given by God is sacred and must be protected.Even in animal kingdom, they don’t kill each other except for food. Lives that is being wasted in Nigeria is troubling and God is never happy with us as a Nation.

“The Church is troubled because; it looks as if the non-state actors are leading whereas the state actors seem to be overwhelmed. We urge President Buhari to declare emergency in the security sector of the country by seeking help and collaboration with the external bodies to tame the menace of Boko Haram, Herdsmen, Kidnapping etc, that have led to lost of lives of many Nigerians.

“The growing state of insecurity is of great concern to the Church particularly at this stage of our development as a nation.

“We call on both our Political and Traditional Institutions and leaders to do everything within their powers to stamp out the menace of insecurity in our Nation. The responsibility of every responsible government is the protection of life and property of its citizenry.

“We urge/beseech our political leadership in this country under President Buhari to do everything within its power to unite Nigeria irrespective of Tribe, Religion and Party.

“The level of disunity as witness in the Nigeria of today by the Nigerians is frightening. Our diversity should be for the advantage and growth of this Nation rather than the unfortunate acrimony being witnessed by different sections of the country.

“There is serious hunger and poverty in the country; if nothing is being done urgently, Nigeria and Nigerians will witness Food Crises in the coming year. Our people no longer go to farm because of the fear of being kidnapped.

“The future of Nigeria state looks very bleak, whereas, our children can no longer access schools for fear of being kidnapped.

“If these children are truly the leaders of tomorrow, we call on President Buhari to do everything humanly possible to secure the future of the Nigerian children educationally”. Mr. Oibe said.