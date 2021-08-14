From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

With the daily rise in cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes, the animal kingdom is now safer than Nigeria. That is the verdict of the leaders of All Nation’s Christian Assembly (ANCA).

They lamented that while killings and kidnapping have become the order of the day in the country, such situation is never common among animals.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, a week after the church’s 2021 annual convention, the Council Chairman of ANCA, Mr. Sunday Oibe added that the country is bleeding and the state actors appear to have relinquished state power to non-state actors to maim and kill citizens for no fault of theirs.

“Life given by God is sacred and must be protected. Even in animal kingdom, they don’t kill each other except for food. Lives that are being wasted in Nigeria is troubling and God is never happy with us as a nation.

“The church is troubled because; it looks as if the non-state actors are leading whereas the state actors seem to be overwhelmed. We urge President Buhari to declare emergency in the security sector of the country by seeking help and collaboration with the external bodies to tame the menace of Boko Haram, herdsmen, kidnapping that have led to loss of lives of many Nigerians.

“The growing state of insecurity is of great concern to the church, particularly at this stage of our development as a nation.

“We call on both our political and traditional institutions and leaders to do everything within their powers to stamp out the menace of insecurity in our nation. The responsibility of every responsible government is the protection of lives and property of its citizenry.

“We urge our political leadership in this country under President Buhari to do everything within its power to unite Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion and party,” the statement said.