Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Barely one week after a police Inspector and four of his colleagues were killed at Okagwe Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, another police Inspector was at the weekend killed at Uratta in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

The policeman whose name was simply given as Inspector Emma was said

to have been transferred from Umuahia to Aba about two months ago and

posted to Uratta police station.

A source hinted that the slain policeman was going to work last Friday

around 8.00pm when he saw a man riding a motorcycle; he was alleged to

have stopped and impounded the machine for undisclosed reason.

The source said the police inspector was riding on the motorcycle to his office, Uratta police station, when on approaching Uratta Road by Chief Obi Street, he was attacked by three armed men.

The hoodlums were said to have given the policeman machete cuts all over his body, ripping his skull open in the process.

After killing him, the men of the under world whose motive for the attack could not be immediately ascertained, were reported to have made away with the police inspector’s AK 47 rifle.

However, luck was said to have ran out of one of the assailants, when as he was going home after killing the policeman, noticing some blood stains on his body, some local vigilante members arrested and later handed him over to the police.

It was gathered that during interrogation, the suspect admitted being involved in the killing of the policeman and he is helping police in tracking the remaining of the fleeing gang members.

Police from command headquarters, Umuahia were said to have in the

early hours of yesterday raided a popular brothel within the Uratta axis of the commercial city in search of the fleeing hoodlums, but no arrests were said to have been made.

When contacted, the command PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna said he was not

aware of the incident as he had not been briefed.