From John Adams, Minna

A new wave of kidnapping of mostly schoolchildren is creating tensions in Minna, Niger State. Residents and private school proprietors are the hardest hit.

Of late, five schoolchildren were abducted forcing panicking parents and school authorities to evolve new ways of tackling the latest phenomenon.

The abductors set their eyes on private schools, laying siege on victims just as they leave the school or during closing hours, subsequently demanding ransom from their parents. On many occasions, they succeeded in getting paid.

Many of the private school owners have engaged security agencies to guard their schools and provide security for students. Former Nigeria’s First Lady, the Late Maryam Babangida-owned El-Amin International School and Himma International School, all in Minna, are among the private schools that adopted this measure. Others too fortified their security arrangements with private guards

In recent times, police arrested four of these suspected gangsters, who specialized in kidnapping schoolchildren in Minna, the state capital. On June 20, 2021, police attached to Tudun-Wada Division arrested three suspects in connection with the abduction of a nine-year-old schoolboy, abducted on his way to school.

The police gave the names of the suspects as Danjuma, Mohammed and Usman, all from Barkin Saleh. They were charged for criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. Police held that the victim was abducted along Shiroro Road, Minna. The incident took place at 7:45 am on May 26, 20121. They said the abductors contacted the parents, demanding a ransom of N500,000.

However, while the negotiation was on going, the boy miraculously escaped from the grip of his abductors. He emerged at Lamgbeji area of Barkin-Saleh, at about 7:00 in the evening.

On June 11, 2021, the same gang kidnapped yet another nine-year-old boy on David Mark Road, Minna, at about 9:30am. The victim was returning from school when he was abducted at the same division and the parents were contacted for a ransom of N45 million.

The parents later paid a ransom of N300,000 as agreed through an account number sent to them. The victim was released two days later.

Police swung into action and arrested one of the gang members, Danjuma, at Barkin-Saleh. He eventually led them to the principal suspects, namely Mohammed and Usman.

During interrogation, Mohammed confessed to the crime. He revealed how they perpetrated the act with the help of one almajiri (child beggar) who is presently at large. The almajiri was used to open a bank account in one of the first generation’s banks with fake details, where the ransom was paid. Danjuma acted as informant.

Another kidnap suspect, Victor, was nabbed at Dikko village by operatives attached to Gawu Babangida Division in Gurara Local Government for alleged attempt to kidnap a female victim.

The suspect had on June 18, 2021 threatened his victim to either pay N50,000 to a bank account number he sent to her or be kidnapped and slaughtered. The victim raised the money and paid it into the suspect’s account. She reported the matter to the police afterwards.

The same suspect had on June 4, 2021, threatened another female victim to pay N500,000 into an account or have her husband kidnapped to Kabo forests in Dikko in the same Gurara LG and killed.

Police arrested Victor at NAPA, Dikko. Upon interrogation, he confessed to be behind the threats to the two victims.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, admitted that the new wave of kidnapping of schoolchildren was a source of concern to the command: “The command is on top of the situation and that is why these arrests were made. The command will give these people and other criminals in the state a run for their money.”

He advised members of the public, most especially parents, guardians and school proprietors to always be vigilant and monitor the movement of their wards/students while in the school premises or at any other location:

“Home owners are equally admonished to be careful about admitting strangers into their homes to avoid being victims of circumstances as the command shall continue to do the needful in ensuring a secured environment.”