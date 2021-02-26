From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chairman of the Governing Council of University of Calabar, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, has said that anybody blaming the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the insecurity in Nigeria is an enemy of the country.

While speaking at her Umuocheala Mbutuoma, Osisioma Ngwa country home in Abia State, during the revalidation of her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nwogu, who condemned the growing insecurity in the country, said it should not be seen as an APC affair.

She called on all, irrespective of political leaning to support President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against banditry across the nation, since according to her, insecurity does not know who belonged to which political party.

“When the bandits strike, they do not do that based on the political party one belongs and that is why all should join hands in fighting it”.

A strong believer in a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Nwogu said it was about time the Igbo were treated like any other part of the country in terms of having a shot at the apex governance of the country.

She said the Igbo have since 1999 assisted the South West, North West and the South-South to produce the president of the country at one point or the other and stressed that there was no reason the other zones would have not to support the South East come 2023.

“It is about time the Igbo are treated like any other part of the country in terms of having a shot at the apex governance of the country.

“The Igbo have assisted the South West in 1999, North West in 2007 and the South-South in 2009 to produce the president of the country and I don’t think there is any reason the other zones would have not to support the South East come 2023 to produce the president”.

Earlier, the chairman of Abia State APC re-registration and revalidation exercise, Ambassador Bala Mohammed Mariga and the state chairman of APC, Chief Donatus Nwamkpa had urged the people of the state to join APC en masse so as the vote out the PDP government come 2023.