Following worsening insecurity in Kaduna State and alleged repressive policies of Governor Nasir El-rufai, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately impose a state of emergency to save the state.

In an open letter to President Buhari, Alli urged him to do everything possible to rescue the state from looming anarchy.

“We have watched helplessly in Kaduna State where the President’s efforts are not being replicated. Rather, we have a situation whereby deliberate acts of commission or omission anarchy has taken over. Mr. President is no doubt aware that no single day passes without killings, kidnappings, arson and wanton destruction of property in Kaduna State. Citizens and residents are becoming numb to serial publications of death and destruction every day.

Farming activities are being negatively impacted on a scale that will herald famine throughout the state. Trading and other normal activities of life are equally affected. Even performing religious obligations is becoming difficult as places of worship are routinely targeted, burnt and destroyed with attendant loss of lives. The Kaduna–Abuja Road, Kaduna–Kachia Road, Kaduna–Zaria Road, Kaduna–BirninGwari Road are all under siege of bandits and kidnappers.

Businesses are daily relocating from Kaduna. Residents are helpless and go about their lives with trepidation.”

Alli claimed in all of these, there was absence of governance as El-Rufai operates the state as a one-man affair.

“Regrettably, the governor carries himself like an Emperor and has stiffed normal discourse that can lead to constructive ideas and suggestions to tackle the myriad of security issues bedevilling the state. People have been threatened, arrested, prosecuted and targeted simply for raising their voices against the wanton destruction of lives and property.The governor often considers such voices as attacks on him, and the people raising such concerns become enemies or are declared enemies to be dealt with by the Governor.”

