From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Edo State APC, Col David Imuse (rtd), yesterday, commiserated with all families and relatives of victims of the unending spate of kidnapping and killings, especially on the Benin-Ekpoma highway and said he was greatly encouraged by the determination displayed by the security agencies, in the face of a nonchalant governor who pays lip service to being Chief Security Officer of the state.

In a New Year message to the people of the state, Imuse congratulated them for their resilience and patience in the face of the insecurity in state.

In the message signed by Chris Azebamwan, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Imuse called for prayers to God so that the present administration in the state can come up with ideas on how to deploy the huge security votes the Governor collects monthly to mobilize the security agencies in the state to better protect the lives and properties of Edo citizens.

“I am delighted that we are celebrating the New Year 2021, although we have an elected Governor who has turned himself into a Sole Administrator, without a cabinet and is happy using a disabled State House of Assembly to illegally collect billions of naira as loans from the capital market and even pass bogus budgets.

“This is why it is crucial for us as a people to continue to pray so that God will intervene in the affairs of Edo State, so that governance can become more people centred and purposeful, with the total restoration of security in every nook and cranny of our state and so that this new year we can sleep with our two eyes closed”, Imuse said.

He urged all parents/guardians who are concerned over the issue of their children/wards writing the 2020 First School Lleaving Certificate or Primary examination, to be patient because, as a statutory examination, all over the world, no right thinking government can cancel it for any reason.

“Name any eminent Nigerian today, we all wrote the examination. It is the first certificate in a child’s educational life. There has never been a time that Primary six examination was cancelled in Nigeria; so we know it will hold in Edo state, it is a matter of time”, he added.

The Edo APC Chairman pledged that the party in the state would continue to constructively criticise and appeal to the Edo State government to be more creative and proactive, with a view to fashion out appropriate socioeconomic instruments that would improve living standards of Edo people.