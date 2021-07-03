From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have commended Nigerian Security Agencies for the renewed offensive against criminal elements across the country.

According to the communiqué raised after the 12th quarterly meeting of Secretaries to Government of all the APC controlled states, they also resolved to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund to continually mobilise resources for the management of security challenges.

In the communiqué signed by the duo of SGS Nasarawa State, Barr Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and the Director General, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, they also reaffirmed their commitment to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe

“APC controlled States agreed to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management among APC controlled States to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

“We recommend that APC States strengthen the Security Committees at the Local Government levels and ensure that all stakeholders, especially traditional and religious take more responsibility and are made to be more accountable to government in responding to security challenges.

“To continually mobilise resources for management of security challenges, APC controlled States are enjoined to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund.

“Finally, the meeting noted with strong commendation the renewed offensive by Nigerian security agencies against criminal elements across the country. Accordingly, we reaffirmed the commitment of APC State governments to continue to work with the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe,” the communiqué read partly.

Highlighting other resolutions, the communiqué from the APC controlled states noted that; “following all the presentations and recognising the commitment of APC as provided in the party manifesto, the meeting resolved that we would prioritise adequate support for working nursing mothers, including the adoption of six months maternity leave for nursing mothers to enhance Exclusive Breast Feeding (EBF);

“Issues of Maternal and Child Nutrition should be integrated into the Primary Healthcare Delivery Services; APC controlled States would strengthen coordination of initiatives to fast tract implementation of Maternal and Child Nutrition programmes with a focus on health, education and agricultural sectors;

On general issues of importance, they noted that; “the meeting agreed to continually share information, ideas and knowledge through its quarterly meetings and the PGF Secretariat to promote synergy across the member States and facilitate greater cooperation for sustainable development. The meeting thanked the Nasarawa State Government for its hospitality throughout our stay.

The meeting held in Nasarawa State and declared open by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has the theme “Setting enabling framework for implementation of PGF policy briefs” with the objective to review the status of the implementation framework for promoting maternal and child nutrition in APC controlled States and provide necessary guidelines to enhance the engagement of stakeholders.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.