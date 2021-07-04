From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum has commended Nigerian security agencies for the renewed offensive against criminal elements across the country.

According to the communiqué issued after the 12th quarterly meeting of Secretaries to Government of all the APC-controlled states, they also resolved to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of the Security Trust Fund to continually mobilise resources for the management of security challenges.

In the communiqué signed by the SSG of Nasarawa State, Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and the Director General, APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the Forum also reaffirmed its commitment to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe.

The communiqués read in part: “APC- controlled states agreed to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management among APC controlled states to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

“We recommend that APC states strengthen the security committees at the local government levels and ensure that all stakeholders, especially traditional and religious leaders take more responsibility and are made to be more accountable to government in responding to security challenges.

“To continually mobilise resources for management of security challenges, APC- controlled states are enjoined to strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund.

“Finally, the meeting noted with strong commendation the renewed offensive by Nigerian security agencies against criminal elements across the country. Accordingly, we reaffirmed the commitment of APC state governments to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe.”

