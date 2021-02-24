Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led All Progressives Congress (APC) government would soon end all security challenges bedevilling the country.

The governor’s assurance comes barely two days after Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said efforts would be intensified to secure all part of the country within the next two months.

Speaking with journalists in Owerri, Uzodimma lauded the President for the deft management of the economy which resulted to the country’s recent exit from recession.

He said only a leader with the patriotism, vision and determination of President Buhari would have seen Nigeria through recession within five years. He said the same tenacity from the President which propelled the country’s exit from recession would soon bring about lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

He said it was remarkable that the President was not responsible for any of the recessions, yet he fought gallantry to steer the economy to safety.

He also recalled that while notable world economies including UK,US, Japan, France and Switzerland among others were still battling with COVID-19 induced recession, Nigeria was out of it due mainly to Buhari’s hardwork.

“If you recall, the first recession occurred as the President was assuming office and the second one came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which devastated the world economy, but our president rose to the occasion in the two instances,” he said.

According to him, just like Japan overcame recession in 2015, Buhari also led Nigeria to achieve the same thing by repositioning the economy.

On the security challenges in the country the governor said both state governors and local government chairmen should take responsibility for the security situation in their areas of jurisdiction noting that security was the collective responsibility of all stakeholders

He commended the president for being proactive last year by setting up the Economic Sustainability Committee which fashioned out ways of mitigating the effects of the pandemic on the country”s economy.

He expressed happiness that the massive job creation embarked upon by the Federal Government, including the injection of funds into the economy, accelerated the exit from recession.

Uzodinma said it was clear that Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises of reinvigorating the economy and would overcome the security challenges sooner than later.

Canvassing support for the President from Nigerians, the Imo Governor said Buhari was more than determined to turn the country around, the current challenges notwithstanding.