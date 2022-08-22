From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again, insisted that the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to protect the lives of Nigerians was responsible for the current spate of killing of Nigerians.

The Governor who stated this on Sunday, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, condemned in strong terms, the gruesome murder of a Benue State -born legal practitioner, Barrister Benedict Torngee Azza,

based in Gusau, Zamfara State by suspected terrorists.

“It is obvious that this federal government does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians. This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses are killed everyday like chicken by terrorists and nothing happens to them. Nigeria has become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore,” he stated.

“It is becoming clear everyday that living in Nigeria is living in hell because the security has collapsed. No one is safe anymore. This government cannot deal with the increasing insecurity in the country because it has gotten out of control of the federal government. Everyday, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case.”

“For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives. When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to end this blood bath by these killers. It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again,” the Governor lamented.

“I have said it before and I will repeat again. The federal government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings,” Governor Ortom suggested.

He also called on his Zamfara State counterpart, Governor Bello Matawalle to direct security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of Barrister Azza and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others.

Governor Ortom, while commiserating with the family of the late legal practitioner, prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

It was gathered that Azza who hails from Yelewata, Guma local government area of Benue State, was on Thursday last week, killed by persons suspected to be terrorists in his residence in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Family sources and colleagues of the Benue-born legal practitioner disclosed that on that fateful night at about 10:30pm, the killers broke into the lawyer’s home in Saminaka Area, Gusau beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters bypass.

The family sources said as soon as the invaders stormed his house, Azza who was alert and sensing danger, attempted to escape from his killers but was overpowered and shot several times before he finally died from the gunshot wounds.