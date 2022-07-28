From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and concerned security agencies to be proactive in combating the rising spate of insecurity challenge crippling the country.

Though the ruling party kept mum on the impeachment threat on President Muhammadu Buhari by the upper legislative chambers, the national leadership however described the concerns of the Senators as genuine.

The party had put the newsmen covering the ruling party on alert Thursday morning to formally react to the development, only to keep mum after several hours meeting.

However, reacting to the threat, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) told Daily Sun that the national leadership’s deliberate avoidance to speak on the issue as strategic.

“Yes, we deliberated on it, but decided to keep mute for strategic reason. We understand that the concerns of the Senators are really genuine. We don’t think they are out to witch-hunt Mr President but just on a mission to find better measures of securing the country.

“The security situation in the country calls for serious concerns from every patriotic citizen. Apart from the crippling insecurity, look at the economy crashing. We won’t blame the Senators because they mean well for the country,” the NWC member quipped.

Meanwhile, while urging the authorities concerned to be more proactive, APC North West stakeholders led by the National Vice Chairman, Salihu Moh Lukman, on a tour of the zone, lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The zonal party leaders made the appeal in Katsina State in continuation of the tour of the North West zone yesterday.

In the statement issued by Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), the party however commended the response rate of the federal government in equipping the military to combat the menace.

“The North West zonal leadership of APC under the National Vice Chairman, Lukman, was in Katsina State and met with the party’s stakeholders led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari to round up of the fact finding tour which began in Kebbi State early this month.

“The tour which covered all the seven states of the zone met the party stakeholders and leaders in the ancient city of Katsina, the Katsina State capital and discussed numerous issues concerning the party affairs as usually transpired in states already visited.

“Like in Sokoto and Zamfara, security challenges facing the zone took a center stage where the participants urged for proactive measures to address challenges of insecurity in every part of the country.

“Noting that the federal government has been very responsive to the needs of security agencies in the country, party leaders appeal to all the security services to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by bringing to an immediate end the menace of insecurity ravaging every part of the country,” the APC North West noted.