Okwe Obi, Abuja

A support group under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC Consolidation Forum), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to restructure the security architecture of the country by appointing new service chiefs.

This is even as it claimed that it got a hint that President Buhari wants to restructure the force.

In a statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Usman Muhammad and National Youth Leader, Hauwa Malakachaa, respectively, they appealed to the President to forge ahead with the plan.

Muhammad said: “Our commendation came based on the assurances we have received from some respected Nigerians on the president’s ongoing plans to restructure the security architecture of the country soonest.

“We received this assurances with lots of joy and confidence that Mr President will not fail us.

“We said it before that Mr President is a listening president and will hear our cry to holistically provide solutions to the many security challenges bedeviling the North East in particular and the North at large, to the glory of Almighty Allah. We are beginning to see changes.

“However, we want to passionately appeal to our dear president not to allow anyone convince him on just cosmetic restructuring of the Armed Forces, because a sick-fighting horse cannot treat itself.

“Mr President should wield the big stick by sacking the Service Chiefs and replace them with younger officers who will bring new ideas to the table, enough is enough.

“We make this suggestion because of what we are seeing on the ground. The morale of fighting officers and soldiers is very low because of carrier stagnation and lack of motivation and no armed forces in the world can effectively win a war with this condition.

“While we must admit that sacking the service chiefs may not be the only solution to resolving the current insecurity quagmire , it is the first step to go,considering what we have on ground in the North East.

“The current service chiefs have over stayed and have lost ideas and commitment to change the game.

“Most officers who are in a strategic positions of policy implementation have also lost interest in discharging their duties because they are not sure of growing since the service chiefs are still in charge. They are only doing eye service.

“As it stands today, directive from the service chiefs are being violated at will because of lack of zeal. These are the bane of security in the country.

“Until the president appoints fresh hands with full commitment and out-of-the box thinking, we won’t get it right in the security sector.

“The situation of North East children is getting worse by the day, the plight of women in the North East is getting worse. The conditions of the people in the region is getting worst. These, we are therefore appealing to to the president to as a matter of urgency,sack the service chiefs and replace them with younger and committed officers.”