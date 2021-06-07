From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has predicted that there will be famine in Nigeria because of the rising insecurity across the country, particularly farmer/herders clashes which has prevented farmers from visiting their farms for planting or harvesting of produce.

Kaigama, in his homily delivered at Our Lady, Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Catholic Church, Abuja, yesterday, demanded urgent action from government to end rising insecurity across the country or risk unfriendly action from citizens.

Said Kaigama: “In a situation, today, when farmers are unable to go to farm due to fear of attacks and killings by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists, our food supply will be grossly limited. I hope the government will be proactive with palliatives for the inevitable hunger that will result from this. A hungry man is not only angry but is today, uncontrollably violent. I often see people rushing into the Church for Mass and some for private adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

“When I visit some rural areas, I see many lay people asking to have access to the Holy Mass regularly because they say that they receive strength, inner peace and assurance of God’s healing and comfort from it. Our Gospel today is about this great gift of the body and blood of Jesus shared to His disciples.