From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed surprise at the level of boldness and confidence bandits, kidnappers and non-state actors unleash terror on Nigerians unchecked.

The cleric, in his homily at St. Matthias’ Mulumba Pastoral Area, Azhata, Abuja, warned of looming anarchy if government failed to restore the country to the path of peace and security.

Kaigama questioned the usefulness of compulsory SIM card registration when terrorists were freely using phones with registered SIM to negotiate ransom for kidnapped victims without obstruction, detection or arrest.

“The kidnappers or terrorists are said to be so bold these days to the point of demanding that money, foodstuff, motorcycles and even weapons be delivered to them in person. The fact that the negotiations with the terrorists are done by telephone, and yet they remain undetected makes this the greatest Nigerian mystery today…

“Government at all levels must also do everything possible to ensure the return of permanent peace in Nigeria. Those aspiring to rule this country must keep in mind the enormous security situation at hand and include in their political calculations, the needed strategies and deliberate measures to bring the unfortunate security situation under control.

“Let us not be under the illusion that because we violently fight for God and kill for religion, deny others their rights or coax them to adopt our religion in order to gain promotion, or lucrative government positions, or travel to holy lands many times or build lovely places of worship, that we will automatically inherit the kingdom of God.”

He tasked those seeking political offices in the forthcoming elections to be physically and mentally ready to offer quality leadership to Nigerians.

Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

Kaigama prayed that soon, all the sufferings in Nigeria would be a thing of the past.

“But that is, if we make good political choices in the forthcoming elections, and the leaders create a level laying ground that permits transparent and just democratic practice,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that “there will be healing of our land, an era of spiritual restoration, great consolation and material prosperity for Nigeria.”