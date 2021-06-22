From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said that for the country to get things right with its security challenges, digitalization of intelligence gathering and monitoring is the best approach.

In a statement signed by Akinbode Fatima, ACEO Information,forthe Director Press, he pointed out that the world has gone past the manual process of operation as it is now in Nigeria.

Responding during an IT Audit Presentation on the Ministry of Interior and its Agencies by Mr. Folusho Philips, Chairman of Philips Consult, Aregbesola pledged that he would make sure his Ministry put the necessary efforts and tools in place to ensure maximum capacity building for digitalization in the Ministry and the Agencies under his watch.

He said “What distinguishes the individual is how he can challenge and overcome situations”, and advised leaders to put in their best to overcome the security challenges facing the country to enable the country meet world digital standard.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuiab Belgore mentioned that significant efforts have already commenced to fully digitalize operations in the Ministry.

He stated that the Electronic Data Management System which would ensure digitalization of records and implementation of the Human Resource Module of the IPPIS is set to take off in the Ministry.

He however emphasised the need for more funding to be appropriated to further strengthen the Ministry’s Information Technology backbone.

The presentation identified that the Ministry and it agencies are yet to update in the digital world’s standard and needed to brace up to meet the world’s acceptable practices in the quest to curb insecurity and bring peace to the nation.

The Directors commended the Minister’s initiative and efforts to see that insecurity is a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Present during the presentation were the Permanent Secretary, Directors in the Ministry, representatives of the Agencies under the Ministry and the Philips Consultanting delegtion.