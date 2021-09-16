BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji said it has beefed up security around the college to forestall any attack by suspected bandits currently ravaging the state.

The Commandant of the College, Air Vice Marshal Olakunle Alade who made the revelation said that the beefing up of security around the prestigious military institution was to protect the students and lecturers of the school and also prevent what happened at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) from happening at the college.

AVM Alade spoke during a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command Rear Admiral Jasson Gbasa explaining that the college has put many security checks in place to forestall any attack on the college by suspected terrorists and bandits.

He declined to outline the security measures put in place by the college, but added that he had had several meeting with the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, where bandits had earlier killed two officers and are working to emplace tighter security measures.

He words: “We are doing a lot in that perspective, I am sure you are aware of the recent attack at the Nigerian Defence Academy, and we are close to each other, we have collaborated in this area.”

Bandits had in August attacked the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna State, killing two officers and abducting one other officer.

The Spokesman for the academy in the state Major Bashir Muhd Jajira confirmed that that the incident occurred in the early hours of August 24, 2021.

AVM Alade said the student of Course 92 of the college wee on operational tour enable them learnt something about the Armed Forces of Nigeria and expand their horizon on the military.

Also the FOC Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Gbassa commended the commandant for the effort towards ensuring that career officers are well trained.

He said that the Western Naval Command is positioned to deploy assets undergoes command to protect the maritime environment within its area of responsibility, with the objectivity of protecting legitimate business and sealine of communication that will contribute towards the prosperity of the nation.

Admrial Gbassa said the Western Naval Command serve military function and meet economic objectives of the nation.

Daily Sun learnt that the students will be taken to sea to enable them, especially the non naval officers to feel the sea and see the workings of the Nigerian Navy at sea.