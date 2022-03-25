A Northern group known as Nigeria Movement Forum (NMF) has called on Nigerians to increase their support for the Armed Forces in their ability to combat insecurity.

This is even as it described as reckless a call for the sack of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo.

Recall that the Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) had made the call alleging resurgence of bandits attacks on communities in the North East and North West regions of the Country.

But NMF’s National Secretary, Adamu Mukthar, in a statement yesterday, dissociated themselves and the region from the call, saying it was sponsored by enemies of Nigeria.

Mukthar urged NAP to do a soul searching on the performance of the Armed Forces of Nigeria of recent.

He said that the reign of the present Service chiefs led by the General Irabor has made a lot of deliberate efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He said, “the efforts of the Armed Forces under the CDS ensured that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful 2021 Christmas celebration unlike in the past.

“We are also witness to the several numbers of insurgents and their families that have surrendered to our troops. It came as a result of intense military operations.

“We also acknowledge the frequent change in leadership of the terrorist groups. Our military is pursuing and ensuring that as they refuse to lay down arms, they are subjected to the pains inflicted on innocent Nigerians.

“Rather than being used by enemies of Nigeria, the Northern Advocacy for Peace (NAP) should join the call by the CDS for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and nations of the world which was made at the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Day Run – 2022 organised by Defence Headquarters.

“Importantly, we call on Nigeria youths to shun the antics of enemies of the country who don’t see anything good when their selfish interest is at stake.

“By threatening to mobilize other civil society and pressure groups to protest to the National Assembly and the Presidential villa show NAP is being sponsored.

“We are also aware that as we prepare for the 2023 General Elections, some politicians and disgruntled elements will engage youths for relevance. We must shun them in the interest of our country.