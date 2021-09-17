The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans to commence the conduct of special operations in the North Central and North West zones to address deteriorating security infractions in the zones.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, said this at the just concluded COAS second and third quarterly conferences in Abuja: “The operations have become necessary to curb the security situation in the zones, where attacks on innocent persons are becoming daily occurrences.”

When fully established, the operation would see to the end of the incessant attacks, killings, destruction of farmlands and houses by Fulani herdsmen and other criminals who have continued to make life miserable for people.

The COAS said: “I have directed for the conduct of special operations especially in the North Central and North West to address the deteriorating security infractions in the regions.

“The conference is aimed at brainstorming and interacting on the state of affairs of the Nigerian Army, review its activities for second and third quarters 2021 that are crucial to the stability of our dear country with a view to coming up with new strategies for winning the war against terror and other violent crimes being perpetrated across the country.

“Commanders must seize initiative and commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective AORs.

“I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances.”

COAS launches satellite communication vehicles to fight terrorism

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has inaugurated new sets of satellite communication vehicles to be deployed in theatre of operations in the country.

The vehicles mounted with cameras and state-of-the-art electronics were built by the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Abuja.

Conducting the COAS on an inspection tour of the vehicles, its commander, Brigadier General Adamu, said each vehicle had the capability of viewing a distance of 6.5 kilometres within its vicinity, fitted with night vision to conduct operations effectively at night.

“The vehicles can go round 360 degrees and have Internet protocol to enable soldiers put calls across to operation centres, Office of the COAS, Cyber Warfare Command and monitor army operations in the country,” he said.

He stated that the vehicles, which also serve as effective command and control centres, would enable commanders download information on their mobile phones and send to other commanders.

Banditry: National Park solicits DHQ’s support to secure forest reserves

The National Park Service (NPS) has solicited the support of the Nigerian armed forces to protect the nation’s forest reserves from activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals using the forests as hideouts.

Conservator-General (CG), NPS, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Goni, made the appeal when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Iraboh, in Abuja. He expressed the readiness of the service to partner with the armed forces for the common good of the country.

He said the synergy between the service and the armed forces has become necessary to tackle the current security challenges facing the nation.

He told the CDS that part of the collaborative arrangement would be on combat training for NPS personnel and logistics support to boost the agency’s mandate of securing the forest reserves.

He said: “These forest reserves and national parks which are approximately 1,129 square metres have become hideouts for bandits and terrorists.

“NPS was established for the purpose of protecting and conserving the biodiversity in the designated areas such as national parks, game reserves and forest reserves.”

NAF chief urges troops to be vigilant, flush out bandits

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, has charged troops engaged in anti-banditry operations in the North West to flush out criminals terrorising people of the zone in the shortest possible time.

He gave the charge while on an operational visit to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Zamfara State.

He told them to remain disciplined, focused and vigilant until the security situation improved: “The onslaught against bandits and their activities has continued to yield positive results.

“This is not the time for you to be complacent or assume that we have overcome the enemy.

“Rather, a time like this calls for utmost discipline, alertness and extra focus on the task ahead.”

He commended them for their “gallantry, dedication to duty and resolve towards ensuring that the fight against banditry in the North West is brought to a conclusive end.”

Joint Task Force Commander, OPHD, who also doubles as the General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Bassey, said the operations recorded tremendous successes with the destruction of bandits’ hideouts and decimation of several others.

He said the renewed vigour exhibited by both air and ground troops would be instrumental towards bringing the security situation in Zamfara and environs to an end.

He later visited wounded airmen at the Federal Medical Centre and 207 Quick Response Group, Gusau. He assured them of his commitment towards their medical attention and complete recovery.

NITDA tasks security spokespersons on digital literacy

Director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, has charged information managers of security agencies to key into digital literacy to enhance performance for effective information management.

He said information and communications technology (ICT) has transformed societies and reshaped communication processes due to economic, sociological, and cultural implications.

He spoke when he received the acting commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, in Abuja.

He said: “Since modern communication requires digital literacy, spokespersons, especially of security services should enhance their skills for effective relationship with the stakeholders and the public because access to information is increasingly through digital technologies.

“There is a wide range of online channels—from website to mobile chat to blogs—to connect with different audiences.”

Yusuf said the military PR school was established in 2010 to train military personnel on strategic communication and publicity activities: “The institution has trained over 3000 military personnel cutting across the Army, Navy and the Air Force.“

Having realised the importance of communication technology, which is evolving rapidly and creating new threats, we introduce more training programmes that cover the use of digital and social technologies to manage the awareness, understanding and reputation of military sector through the purposeful influence of exposure to social media.

“We intend to teach our participants Digital PR which is an intersection of traditional public relations, content marketing, SEO, and social media to build an online presence.

“We believe NITDA will support and partner with us towards improving the facilities we have in our ICT centre.”

Remain steadfast in prayers, soldiers charged

Director, Chaplain Services (Protestant), Colonel Ishkumbo Gwom Mairiga, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain steadfast and seek the face of God in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He made the call when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Muhammed Takuti Usman, at the Aguyi Ironsi Cantonment.

He equally charged spouses of military personnel to continue to pray for men on the front line “as God does not fail those who put their trust on Him.”

Mairiga noted the enormous responsibility of the brigade in protecting the seat of power as well as the Federal Capital: “Hence the need to visit and pray for the commander and his troops to carry out their tasks peacefully.”

He told them not to lose faith in God who has brought the country this far, urging them to remain dedicated to the service of defending the ordinary citizens who in turn pray for their safety.