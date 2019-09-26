Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has concluded plans to extend its Operation Positive Identification across the states to checkmate activities of criminal elements in the country.

The exercise, which is currently ongoing in the North East to rout terrorists in the region, enjoins citizens to carry their national/voters identity cards to prove they are not criminals when traveling.

Acting director army public relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, in a statement, said: “In her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the Nigerian Army (NA) is set to commence simultaneous routine training exercises in the various geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“The exercises are Exercise Ayem Akpatuma 11 in the North Central and parts of North Western states of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Taraba as well as Kaduna and Niger states in 1 and 3 Divisions Area of Responsibilities (AOR), including Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade, Exercise Egwu Eke iv, which will be carried out in the South Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR, while Exercise Crocodile Smile 1V will as usual take place in the South South and parts of South Western states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AOR.

“Similarly, Operation Positive Identification will also be extended across the nation to check out for bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers as well as other sundry crimes across the various regions of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, as part of programmes imbued into the exercises, the Nigerian Army women corps will stage a robust show of force/confidence building patrols in some selected locations in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, in order to consolidate on the existing cordial civil-military relations, an elaborate civil military cooperation line of activities in the areas of community outreaches such as free medical outreach, educational outreach, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old peoples homes in various selected communities in Nigeria.

“These exercises will start concurrently from October 7 to December 24, 2019.”