From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Top Nigerian Army officers have gathered in Abuja for the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), third quarter conference to brainstorm on the security situation in the country.

The conference which is holding at the Army Headquarters Command Officers mess, Asokoro, is being attended by Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding(GOCs), field commanders, commandants of army schools and tri-service institutions among other senior officers.

The week long conference would among others provide the Nigerian Army appraise its performance in the 3rd quarter of year 2022 and consolidate on its gains.

Highlights of the conference include review of summary of decisions taken at the COAS second quarter conference, Intelligence briefs, update on Nigerian Army operations activities, update on Nigerian ray training activities, presentation on manpower audit of OPHK, open mic discussion on the briefs of the day, presentation of trophies and medals to the COAS among other activities.

The conference will also create an opportunity for the COAS, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to have a face to face interaction with the officers in an effort to provide strategic guidance towards enhancing NA operations and administration.

It would also afford the army hierarchy opportunity to retrospectively and holistically evaluate all ongoing operational engagements with a view to effectively project into the future.

The week long conference would be declared open by the COAS, to be followed by a review of synopsis of major decisions taken at the Second Quarter Conference and briefs and updates on ongoing NA operations and training activities, amongst other security issues.

Details later…