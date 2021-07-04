Molly Kilete, Abuja

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema NwachukwuThe Nigerian Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, Sunday assured that the Nigerian Army would do everything in its power to restore peace and security in the country with the last drop of its blood.

Gen Yahaya, said the army is more determined and resolute, to restore peace and stability in all parts of the country.

He has therefore charged officers and soldiers to remain steadfast in prayers to defeat all the enemies of the state.

The COAS gave the charge at a reception he held with personnel shortly after the Interdenominational Church Service held to mark the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

Yahaya, charged them to remain resilient until the insurgents, terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements are completely destroyed and defeated, in order to restore peace and security in the country.

While noting that the Nigerian Army have been working in synergy with other sister Services and security agencies to surmount the security challenges bedeviling the nation, the COAS, said, the synergy has translated into huge operational successes recorded thus far.

He equally called on members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA) to always remember the army in their prayers even as he commended them for the crucial role they are playing in keeping the home front.

In his address at the occasion, the Chairman Central Organizing Committee, NADCEL 2021, Major General Anthony Omozoje reminded the congregation that the NADCEL is a day set aside to honour our fallen heroes for the supreme sacrifice they have made to keep Nigeria sovereign and united.

Earlier in his sermon the Director Chaplain Services (Protestant), Colonel Mairiga called on Nigerians to join hands to support the NA to overcome the security challenges in the country saying the success of the NA, is a success for all Nigerians. He equally enjoined Christians to be united in prayers for the operational successes of the army and other security agencies for the restoration of peace and stability in the country.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.