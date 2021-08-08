Molly Kilete, Abuja

Participants of Army War College Nigeria(AWCN) Course 5/2021 have embarked on a Geo-Strategic tour to the Republics of Liberia and Niger to expose them to the geo-strategic environment. The tour which is an important component of the module on National Security and constitutes a vital part of the College’s programme for the participants would afford them the opportunity to appreciate the link between geo-strategic mechanisms and Nigeria’s foreign policy posture in the West African subregion.

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the tour which commenced on Sunday, august 8-14, has as theme ” Border Management and Regional Security Cooperation in West Africa”.

The Overall Tour Director,

who is also the Commandant of the college, Maj Gen Solomon Udounwa, while charging the participants to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army, and the college during the tour, urged them to make utmost use of the opportunity to upgrade their knowledge in regional diplomacy and security, as they are applicable to tackling both intra state and cross border regional security challenges.

The leader of the team visiting the Republic of Liberia is Brigadier General IU Akpan, while the Director of Studies , Brigadier General BA Alabi is leading team 2 to Niger Republic.

