Members of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Course 5/2021, have embarked on a geo-strategic tour of Liberia and Niger Republic to expose them to the geo-strategic environment.

The tour is an important component of the module on national security

It constitutes a vital part of the college’s programme for the participants. It would afford them the opportunity to appreciate the link between geo-strategic mechanisms and Nigeria’s foreign policy posture in West African.

The tour commenced on Sunday, August 8, 2021, to end on August 14. It has the theme “Border Management and Regional Security Cooperation in West Africa.”

Tour director, commandant of the college, Major General Solomon Udounwa, charged participants to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, the Nigerian Army and the college.

He urged them to make utmost use of the opportunity to upgrade their knowledge in regional diplomacy and security, “as they are applicable to tackling both intra-state and cross-border regional security challenges.”

The leader of the team visiting Liberia is Brigadier General IU Akpan, while the director of studies, Brigadier General B.A. Alabi leads the second team to Niger Republic.

Soldiers foil terror attack on Damboa

The Army Headquarters, Abuja, said soldiers have foiled Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attack on Damboa.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai in the North East have quelled a dawn attack attempted on Damboa town in the early hours of Sunday, August 8, 2021, by Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

“The criminals made a futile effort to infiltrate the town, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops. While attempting to infiltrate the town with unconfirmed numbers of foot soldiers and some mounted on motorcycles, the terrorists suffered debilitating gunshot wounds from troops’ fire, forcing them to beat the retreat in disarray.

“The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, in the exchange of fire that ensued, two vehicles belonging to the Civilian Joint Task Force were razed by fire.

“The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in quelling the attack. They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered enormous depletion in manpower as a result of on going air and artillery bombardments.

“Law-abiding people of northeast Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally rout the Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their hideouts. The good people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the on going counter terrorism counter insurgency operations in the region.”

Finish Boko Haram, ISWAP, COAS charges troops

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops of 8 Division and Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) to intensify their operations against bandits marauding in parts of the North West. He gave the charge on Wednesday in Gusau, Zamfara State, while addressing troops during his operational tour of the division’s formations and units.

He urged the troops to promote synergy among the military and other security agencies, describing it as a strategy that would speed up the end of banditry in the region.

The COAS called on the officers and soldiers to be proactive and resilient to crush the bandits and expedite the restoration of normalcy to the affected states. He assured them that their welfare was uppermost in the agenda of the command.

He also charged them to ensure they conduct their operations in compliance with extant operational codes of conduct and regulations: “Troops must always show respect for the fundamental human rights of law-abiding citizens in the conduct of their operations.”

…Monitors training for recruit intakes at Falgore forest

In continuation of his operational tour, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has visited the Nigerian Army Fitness Camp, Falgore Camp, Kano, to monitor the training exercise where members of 81 Regular Recruits Intake are undergoing screening.

The exercise is part of the Nigerian Army’s effort to shore up its manpower to give the potential recruits an early exposure to the realism of terrain and weather conditions that they would be confronted with during their training and in the course of their eventual military career.

This strategy gives credence to the COAS Pillars of Command, which hinges on professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation.

He urged them to carry out their tasks with diligence and professionalism, said they must be fair and firm in the conduct of the exercise.

He assured them of Army Headquarters’ support in providing them with the necessary logistics and other infrastructure necessary for the successful conduct of the recruitment screening:

“The Army is working in cooperation with the Kano State Government to improve infrastructure in the Army Fitness Centre.”

He inspected the on going construction works and the Medical Centre in the training facility. He equally interacted with the potential recruits and commended them for their determination and zeal to serve in the Nigerian Army in defence of their fatherland. The visit was a morale booster to the potential recruits. The COAS saw most of them singing and rejoicing.

Soldiers intercept 132 bags of Indian hemp in Ondo

Soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State, have intercepted 132 bags of Indian hemp worth N5.8 million.

The bags were intercepted separately at Omotoso military checkpoint on the Benin-Ore highway and Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government.

At the Omotoso checkpoint, 82 bags of Indian hemp being conveyed by drug lords were abandoned in two SUVs, an ash Toyota Sequoia. The drug lords were said to have fled into a nearby bush, abandoning their wares.

In Owo, two suspects dressed in police camouflage were caught with 50 bags of Indian hemp at Isua military checkpoint.

The arrested suspects included Nze and Stephen. The suspects were said to be on their way to deliver the products to one Seriki in Abuja in a white coloured Toyota Sienna mini bus marked RBC 334 BG, when they were arrested.

Officer commanding, Military Police, Emontimi Konte Cleopas, handed over the suspects and exhibits to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ohanaeze Ndigbo lauds military operations in South East

President-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, has commended the Nigerian Army for its role in restoring peace to the South East. He said Nigerian soldiers remain the best in Africa and called on troops to continue to do their best to ensure peace and security in the country.

He said this when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja in Enugu, Enugu State: “Without peace, nations cannot progress and without the Armed Forces we will have more problems. They are the pillars of Nigeria’s unity.”

Lagbaja described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a key stakeholder in managing the affairs within the division’s core area of responsibility: “Nigerian Army is an instrument of the state to safeguard peace, security and to ensure economic activities. Hence, the need to partner all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.”

He commended the leadership of the group for its recent pronouncement against the threat of using force in enforcing secessionists’ planned weekly sit-at-home order.

He assured residents of the region of security and warned troublemakers against any breach of security. He extended the hand of cooperation of the division to the group in the area of security in the region.

Army inaugurates classroom block in Bauchi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya, has commissioned a block of six classrooms at Kobi Primary School, Bauchi State, saying “the project is to further improve civil military relationship between the Nigerian Army and the host communities.”

Represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, COAS, said the renovation of the project would alleviate the infrastructural deficit in the educational sector in the state and complement the efforts of the federal, state and local governments at improving education:

