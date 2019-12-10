Chinelo Obogo

The Senior Pastor of Father’s House Bible Church, Dr. Richmond Leigh, has expressed worry about the insecurity in the country and urged the government to give priority attention to the issue and ensure that lives are protected.

Leigh also condemned what he described as the constant bashing of the Church, saying that there seems to be a national consensus to destroy the Body of Christ with the narrative that the Church is fake and pastors are fake being constantly pushed.

At a press conference in his Lekki church at the weekend to usher in its upcoming ‘Epic drama of over 200 casts to re-enact the story of the birth of Jesus Christ’ taking place on December 10 to 12 at Jakande Playground, Lekki, Lagos, he said: ”Whatever people say doesn’t negate the word of God in spite of people who are saying that Christianity is fake. This is a warning to all Nigerians that there is a grand deception going on in the country and people who drag the name of the Lord in the mud with impunity and think that God would not call them to justice have failed.”

On the issue of insecurity, he said that the problem has continued to flourish in the country because the government has failed to embark on vulnerability assessment to check areas of possible threats to the people.

Leigh, who pointed out that Nigerians are apprehensive over insecurity in the country, assured that adequate security arrangements have been made for the staging of the Nativity drama to celebrate Christmas in his church.