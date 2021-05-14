Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, One Nigeria Project, has urged youths in the country to put an end to the ongoing attacks on securuty operatives, government facilities and other acts of terrorism, such as kidnapping and banditry, as it would work against whatever good intentions of self actualisation being canvassed.

It noted that the consequences of such senseless destruction of lives and property across the country would not only negatively affect the phyche of the people, especially women and children but further impoverished them as their socio-economic life would have been devastated beyond remedy.

Making its stand on security challenges known in Warri, yesterday at the sensitization briefing of its forthcoming National Youth Confab tagged; “Beyond all talks, a United Nigeria”, slated for Abuja next month, the national President of the youth group, Comrade Jakpa Elvis, noted that its time to walk the talk for a better Nigeria.

While stating that it is axiomatic to posit that there is a linkage between youth and national integration, he noted that;

“This intercourse is not only symbiotically connected but one depends on the other for its sustenance. Therefore, the role of youth on Nigeria Unity cannot be over emphasized”.

According to him; “The wheel of developing a better Nigeria lies on the shoulder of how productive and creative the youthful are. Therefore, our actions and inaction today will develop or destroy the hegemonies/fabrics of our country.”

He said the youth are the most affected by the multiple forms of violence – from political violence, organized crimes, terrorist attacks and extremists’ kidnapping that have plagued the country.

Jakpa appealed to the youths who are bearing arm to silence the weapons, stop kidnapping, maiming of lives and destruction of public properties and approach government with more objective of purpose.

He said; “We recognized the importance of preventing violent radicalization at the root, hence we are sensitizing the youth against all manner of criminals ideologies that are destroying the country

“Although the positions of this organization are clear, many of the existing policies and initiatives oriented towards empowering the youth still lack solid evidence-based approach.

“More evidence based empowerments are needed to better the youth. Therefore during our forthcoming National Confab, we will approach the problem as well as proffer effective programmes that will engage Nigerian youth”.

“We are making efforts, for instance, through our forums and seminars, we discuss more about how to conduct effective prevention and how to raise awareness to shun criminal activities we face today in Nigeria, while sharing good practices and discussing the lessons already learned as well as those policies that have led to more stigmatization in some way and that have had negative impacts on the youth”.

“The role of youth on national unity is sacrosanct to the whole developmental aspiration of united better Nigeria”.

He lamented that millions of Nigerian youths are languishing in various prisons in the country and beyond, because of crimes.

“The Nigeria we destroy today will hunt and hurt us badly. Let the youth look inwards beyond Internet fraud, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, arm-bearing and other social vices”.

“Let us see Nigeria as our cherished inheritance. If our leaders have failed, let not fail. Let’s not destroy the country more. Let unit with our strength and might to build a youthful resourceful Nigeria,” he concluded.