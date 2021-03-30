Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, has charged commanders of the various army operations across the country to sustain the onslaught on insurgents and other criminal terrorizing the country to create an enabling environment for peace and socio

economic activities to thrive.

This is just as the COAS, said the Nigerian Army has made tremendous progress in tackling the myriad of security challenges confronting the Nation.

Gen. Attahiru, said this at the closing of the Chief of Army Staff’s combined First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021, in Abuja.

He said the coriference and operation retreat served as an opportunity for the army to appraise its operations and activities in order to achieve the overall objective of repositioning the service to face the tasks ahead.

He expressed the hope that “with this strategic guidance, commanders and sataff officers will go back to their commands and schedules to strategize on how to craft operations and training amongst other activities that will nest into building appropriate capabilities for the Nigerian Army as we pursue our end state of attaining sustainable peace and stability across the Country”

“The operation retreat particularly afforded us the opportunity to appraise all Nigerian Army ongoing operations in different parts of the Country such as our operations; against the activities of Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists, digenous people of biafra (IPOB), armed banditry and militancy among other violent crimes. It is evident from the briefings and discussions during the conference and operations retreat, the Nigerian Army is making progress in the efforts to address the myriad of security challenges confronting our dear Nation. “Despite the effort, I want to charge field commanders not to rest on their oars. I implore you all to sustain the tempo of operations and maintain the posture that will create the enabling environment for peace and socio

economic activities to thrive in our dear Country”.