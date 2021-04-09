Miffed by insecurity and killing of security personnel in Imo and other parts of the country, the Eze Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaye, Lagos, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tumba gba gburugburu), has said that the menace portends danger for Nigeria.

In an Easter goodwill message, Eze said, if unchecked, the killings could spell doom for Nigeria as one entity.

While lamenting that insecurity in the South-East was fast assuming dangerous dimensions, Ezekwobi called on security agents to devise means of foiling attacks before the miscreants strike.

On what Nigerians should do, the Eze, known for his peace advocacy, called on Nigerians to pray for peace to return to the land: “Let us use this Easter period to look at God’s face and seek his mercy and, probably, in His infinite mercy, He would bail us out from this problem.”

In addition, Ezekwobi urged the Federal Government to promote agriculture in the rural areas. “If our youths are gainfully employed, it would be difficult for them to be recruited as miscreants,” he said.