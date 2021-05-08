From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has reiterated the earlier ban placed on the use of tinted glasses, warning individuals whose vehicles glasses are tinted to remove them immediately.

It also warned against the covering of number plates, saying that anyone caught would be punished by the police.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Owolabi, in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, appealed to Ndi Anambra and other residents to comply with the directives as it was part of efforts to check insecurity in the state.

The statement read:

‘CP Chris Owolabi, has reiterated the earlier ban on the use of tinted glasses and covered plate numbers on vehicles by members of the public issued by the Anambra State Government on 21st March, 2021. This is as a result of the security situation in the state currently.

‘The CP enjoins the good people of Anambra and residents alike to voluntarily comply with the government’s directive in this regard. Erring persons shall have their vehicles impounded by security agents at various locations within the state.’