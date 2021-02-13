From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday killed a father and his son in Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They were reportedly killed while resisting attack by the bandits.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.

“According to the report, the bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area, and attempted to kidnap him and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi. Upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.”