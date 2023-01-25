From John Adams, Minna

With barely 24 hours after airstrike by unidentified fighter helicopter which killed scores of members of the Niger State Joint Security TaskForce in Galakogo on Tuesday, Bandits have killed two members of the Joint TaskForce during a gun battle in Kuchi, Munya local government area of the state.

Four other people, a Man, two Women and Five year old child also lost their lives while escaping the bandits attack, while 14 members of the community were taken away by the bandits.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when armed bandits numbering about 100, attacked the camp of the Joint Security TaskForce at Kuchi, Munya local government area of the state and engaged them in a fierce gun battle with a view to dislodging them.

Two members of the Joint TaskForce were killed by the Terrorists which the villagers said were foreigners, speaking English and some unidentifiable language among themselves.

According to a source close to Kuchi Community, local Canoe being used to evacuate some villagers from the town to escape the bandits, capsized at Khakuru village, few kilometers from Kuchi, leaving four people dead while many were said to be missing.

It was gathered that the Terrorists had taken the advantage of the few number of the Joint Security TaskForce in the camp after majority of them had accompanied the bodies of their slain colleagues that were killed by airstrike for burial, to lunch the attack in other to dislodged them from the area.

It was further learnt that the TaskForce, despite their limited number, battle the Terrorists to a standstill before two of them were gun down.

Although our source said there was reinforcement of security agents to the area, they only stopped at Kuchi town and could not advance to the battle field until the Terrorists left in their motorcycles with the 14 abductees.

It was also gathered that a fighter helicopter was mobilized to the area but according to our source, it only succeeded in hitting wrong targets unlike in Galkogo where scores of security personnels were bomb to death.

The state government and the police are yet to issue a statement on the latest attack as at the time of filing this report.