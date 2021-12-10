From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday, raised the alarm that the north is turning to killing field by bandits and other terrorists operating in the region.

The Sultan, who noted that bandits were holding the region, especially North West, spellbound, expressed concerned that most of the killings were not being reported or underreported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), he accused the elite of being responsible for the unending security challenges.

“We need to sit down and talk about ourselves. We need to come up with possible solutions to the problems of Nigeria, particularly as regards rising insecurity. In this room, we are the minority, we are the elites and the elites are the problems of this country because we always want things to go our way.”

The Sultan lamented that terrorists unleash terror on communities and kill people on a daily basis in the north “freely” and should be stopped forthwith.

“Evidently, Nigeria is faced with series of challenges, and if leaders doesn’t wake up, come together to understand the issues facing the country, the challenges might escalate and possibly consume all.

“Let’s not deceive ourselves, everything is not all right in our country, and I have spoken about it repeatedly in different fora. To know that you have a problem means you have part of the solution. The earlier we rise to the occasion, come together, the better for us.”

The Sultan reminded some religious leaders of the enormous respect, loyalty and followership they command, hence they should guide their utterances and actions particularly towards their followers to avoid unnecessary bitterness and incitement.

“We have to be careful in the way we handle, say and do things as religious leaders. We are not political leaders, and therefore, we have to be weary of what we say, where and how we say such things, because our followers will definitely believe in what we say and feel that it is from the Holy Koran or the Holy Bible.”

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, also complained about activities of kidnappers and other criminals on Nigerian roads.

“Travelling on Nigerian roads has become a very great risk now. Kidnapper are everywhere and they don’t only come out to kidnap but also to kill. So, you don’t know who the next victim is going to be.

“Why should these people be killing and hiding people in our territory without being challenged? Why should it be easy for them to hide people somewhere within the state and the security agencies in the state within few days or weeks will not be able to fish them out?” he queried.

The CAN president, who is co-chairman of NIREC, thus, advocated intelligence gathering to tackle the challenge.

He advised Nigerians to volunteer information to security agencies so that the movement of criminals could be traced and apprehended ahead of time.

The Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, in his opening remarks, stressed the importance of synergy between Christians and Muslims in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

“No terrorist can be a religious person and no religious person can be a terrorist. We must come together now to pray and fight those who have waged war against humanity in Nigeria,” he advised.

