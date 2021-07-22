From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has challenged the six emirs in the state to be extra vigilant and ensure discipline of youth to prevent criminal elements of banditry, kidnapping, rape and other violent crimes from thriving in the state.

Mohammed gave the advice when the Emir of Bauchi and Chairman of the State Council of Emirs, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, as part of the annual Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He used the occasion to appreciate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, security agencies and other stakeholders for their efforts to tackle insecurity.

He was elated that Bauchi was ranked one of the most peaceful states in the country under his watch, charging traditional rulers in the state to continue to support the administration to sustain the peace.

The governor, who thanked the Emir of Bauchi and his council for the visit, explained that the current peace being enjoyed by residents in the state was not entirely the making of his administration.

He attributed the peace in the state to God and the unflinching support of traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

