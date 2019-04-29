Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Court of Appeal President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has relocated the Bayelsa State election petition tribunal to Abuja for security reasons.

The tribunal, which had its office at the High Court premises, Onopa road, Yenagoa, had 18 petitions before it over results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the national and House of Assembly elections.

Investigations revealed that the Court of Appeal president had been inundated with series of petitions bordering on the level of insecurity in the state and the danger it portends for the smooth sitting and safety of tribunal members.

The petitions made reference to the sack of the election petition tribunal at the premises of the Federal High Court in 2015 by suspected hoodlums loyal to a particular political party and urged the COA president to relocate the sitting to ensure an objective adjudication of the election petitions.

Meanwhile, there is disquiet over the invitation by the police of ad-hoc INEC officials in the 2019 National Assembly election in the state. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won three seats namely, Bayelsa East Senatorial, Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency and Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, but which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected on the grounds that elections were not held in some wards.

Findings indicated that in reply to the petition filed by the PDP against the victory of the APC, INEC through its ad-hoc electoral officials had maintained that election held in all the wards, stating that APC candidates were duly returned.

Investigations indicated that the State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB) had invited all electoral officials that participated in the election to report today, fuelling fears that there are attempts to intimidate the electoral officials.

Already, the APC is said to be preparing a petition to the Inspector General of Police to complain about the clamp-down on electoral officials by the SIIB.

Sources at the party secretariat said the party is mobilising its members to storm the SIIB office to stop the harassment of INEC officials in the state.

A top officer at the Bayelsa State Police Command said there was no authorisation for such invitation, adding that a new Commissioner of Police would assume office today and would straighten things at the command.