From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew on its waterways across the eight local government areas in the state.

The curfew on water transportation, which takes immediate effect, is between 7pm and 6am is part of measures to curb the increasing wave of sea-piracy, kidnapping and other forms criminality.

The state government also imposed a ban on the use of 200- horsepower speed boats as another measure to check the upsurge of crime on the waterways.

These measures were announced at the end of the 12th state security council meeting presided over by Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Special Adviser on Security Matters 1, Mr. Akpoebi Agberebi, said henceforth no permit would be granted for use of 200-horsepower engines, warning that violators would face the full weight of the law.

He however said there would be concession for emergency movement during the curfew hours while calling on Bayelsans to feel free to report perpetrators to the state security outfit, Operation Doo-Akpo, on its dedicated phone line 07006464644.

Agberebi also said the council resolved that communities whose lands had been acquired by the state government should desist from any form of protests.

He stated that some communities are still parading themselves as landlords have been constituting nuisance by taking the laws into their hands and depriving other citizens freedom of movement.

Earlier in his charge to the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, Mr. Benjamin Okolo, Governor Diri expressed the optimism that by his profile, he would add value to the state by curbing crime and criminality.

Diri urged the new police boss to synergise, collaborate and partner with sister security agencies and the state in particular to achieve zero tolerance in crime.

“Let me welcome our newest member to this council, the Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo. On behalf of members of the state security council, I welcome you to this meeting.

“We believe by your profile, you would add value to the Security Council as well as to our state and ensure that crime and criminality are brought to zero level.

“The creed of this council is that we have zero tolerance for crime and criminality. So we welcome you and believe that you will synergise, collaborate and partner with sister security agencies and with the state government.”

