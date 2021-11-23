From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government worried about the upsurge on crime in Yenagoa, the state capital has re-imposed curfew in Yenagoa.

The curfew which begins from 10pm to 6am is part of drastic security measures taken by the State Security Council following upswing of incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat the curfew is particularly for all entry and exit points to Yenagoa.

Butswat stated that the Command would soon begin the enforcement of the security measures to safeguard lives and property in the state.

The statement read in part: “Following recent upsurge in incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state, the State Security Council has taken the following drastic security measures to curb the menace. Henceforth, vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates are banned from operating throughout the State. However, owners of vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses having permits are warned to revalidate the permits at the Police Headquarters Yenagoa to avoid subsequent arrest and prosecution. Ban on the use of Sienna cars with tinted glasses throughout the State from 7pm to 6am.

“ Ban on use of motorcycles within Yenagoa Capital City is still in force. Owners of motorcycles are advised to adhere to the ban or stand the risk of being arrested, prosecuted and the motorcycles impounded.

“Re-Imposition of curfew in the State Capital, particularly the entry and exit points along the East-West Road from 10pm to 6am daily. Imposition of curfew from 7pm to 6am in the waterways in the State is still in force.

“The State Police Command is therefore soliciting the co-operation and understanding of the public as officers and men would commence conducting stop and search to ensure compliance with the above measures in order to make Bayelsa State a safe and secured place for all to live and engage in businesses for development. To be forwarned is to be for armed.”