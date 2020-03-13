First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the people of the South East to defend themselves if governors of the zone are not ready to defend them.

Chief Amechi stated this against the background of growing security challenges in the country saying Igbo should remain vigilant and prepared to ward off attacks in the zone.

He also criticised the delay in forming a regional security outfit in the South East, saying it showed the kind of governments and leaders that were saddled with the responsibility of handling the affairs of the Igbo.

“If others are forming their own security organisations and the South East governors feel their own security organisation is the one that will be supervised by the Inspector General of Police, it shows the kind of people and governments we have. The security that would be dependent on the police is not a security outfit, particularly considering the kind of present police we have today. That is not for the people, it is a puppet, “ he said.

On an alleged influx of the Fulani into the South East, Chief Amechi said Igbo should not sit on the fence while they are attacked.

Asked whether the ‘I don’t-care’ attitude being exhibited by the Governors in forming the regional security was because they always had scores of security details attached to them, Chief Amechi said when he was a Minister in the First Republic he was only entitled to one police orderly. “But today they move about with scores of police men enough to form a police post or station in addition to members of Directorate of State Service (DSS).”

He noted that it was one of the reasons the nation’s economy is nose-diving “especially now that the oil prices are going down.”