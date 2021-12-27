A member of the Kwara House of Assembly, Saheed Popoola, yesterday, said achievements of All Progressives Congress’ administration have been beclouded by insecurity in the country.

Popoola made the assertion at a News Keg programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Kwara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ilorin.

He recalled that when the APC journey started, President Muhammadu Buhari was chosen to represent the party due to his experience as a former military man.

Popoola said unfortunately, the present security architecture of the country was not working.

“We started the 4th Republic with a lot of hopes, but unfortunately at the national level, it is getting dashed.

“Some of us who are the progressives didn’t bargain for this, especially our challenges on the issue of insecurity.

“We have some achievements by this administration but the insecurity won’t allow you to see them.

“When we started APC journey, this is one of the reasons President Buhari was chosen as a former military man, but only God knows why the security architecture of Nigeria isn’t working.

“There is no nation without it’s challenges and I believe ours is surmountable,” the lawmaker said.

He, however, suggested that the way out of the insecurity was to engage in community policing.

“The way out for me is to bring security down to the grassroots, community must be involved.

“The people must own security of their area, let all traditional ruler have vigilantes in their domains that will involve our people, we are all one and can’t run away from one another,” Popoola said.

He also called on Kwara government to beef up security in all local governments across the state sharing border with security troubled states.

”We thank God in Kwara that we have some level of peace, but if care is not taken, a lot of insecurity going on in our neighbouring states, most especially Niger State, can affect us.

”Baruten, Kaiama, Patigi and other local governments that share border with Niger State need to be really manned so that the peace we enjoy in Kwara will not become a thing of the past,” Popoola said.