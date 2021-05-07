It is a good thing that so many Nigerians are disturbed by the precarious security situation in the country and are coming up with their ideas and suggestions on how to overcome the situation. Members of the National Assembly have been among the loudest to lament the near helpless situation, and in their anxiety to do something, some of them were ready to accept something as draconic as the declaration of a state of emergency in the country. Although its advocates did not explain how the declaration would suddenly change matters, their argument was that such a declaration would concentrate the mind of all Nigerians to appreciate that we are into a perilous patch in our security.

When two students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna were murdered by their kidnappers who had earlier killed three of the students, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka agonised of the “endless martyrdom of the youth in the country.” He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up and do something or else look for help. The President took up the challenge and decided to consult the United States (US), a move which led to a virtual meeting between President Buhari and the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who was reminded of the dire consequences for Nigeria’s neighbours and West Africa in general should Nigeria unravel in the face of mounting insecurity.

President Buhari was said to have suggested bringing closer the headquarters of the US Africa Command, a suggestion which a few years ago would have been considered an embarrassment for Nigeria and Africa. It is not for nothing that the Africa Command is in Germany; it is not for want of trying to situate it in the continent. We have no doubt the US has a great deal of security resources with which to help Nigeria. Although the US has once or twice publicly expressed misgivings about co-operation between the two sides, especially on intelligence, Nigeria can still learn a lot from the US. It would not offer boots on the ground, it could help with trainers, equipment and advice. And if everything fails, there is Eric Prince and Blackwater who could, theoretically, incinerate Boko Haram in a matter of weeks, if the price is right.

However, the tragedy of Nigeria’s insecurity is that while we seek huge policy changes and initiatives, the most elementary things don’t seem to be done. Two battle field defeats in one week in Geidam and Mainok cannot be good for the morale of Nigerians in the North East. Indeed, the Chairman of Geidam’s Stakeholders’ Forum, UthtazGoniSandaKusus, burst into tears in discussing the performance of our forces. “Let’s all stop commending the military because they failed us in the preventable Geidam attack; let’s tell ourselves the truth.” The change in service chiefs does not seem to have reflected any changes in the operational vigilance and performance. In Mainok, a troubling suspicion that Nigerian forces encountered friendly fire should be worrisome, given our massive investment in air power, the obvious superiority we have over Boko Haram. The high command should review field performance regularly and see if we need new commanders with credible strategies.

As for kidnappers, robbers and organised criminals, we seem to just throw up our hands and surrender to their dictation whereas they should be made to feel the hottest pressure from our security forces. The Police should lead a joint operational position on kidnapping, to enforce no negotiation and no ransom, no contact. Indeed, when a kidnapping incident occurs, the primary duty should be to pinpoint the location and encircle the murderers, and tighten the encirclement with each passing day, even if it means requesting for major backups from neighbouring states.

When kidnappers realise they are under siege and being hunted by sharp shooters, they would relax less and know they are playing for the highest stakes in crime.There are three kidnapping situations in Kaduna State now. The murderers of the Greenfield University students are permitted the liberty to be issuing further orders (they want N100 million and 10 motorcycles) and threats whereas they should be completely encircled and assured of their inescapable destruction. A similar treatment should have been given to the kidnappers of 29 students of Federal College Forestry Mechanisation, Ifaka, and the kidnappers of 77 persons at Lere who asked for N350 million early in the week. These illustrate why Nigerians do not owe kidnappers anything, not even politeness.

The surprise last week was the use of the Voice of America by the Greenfield kidnappers to announce their intention to murder the students they are holding. It is an age-old policy of democracies including the US not to give in to violence, and terrorists must never be rewarded for using it. Negotiations give legitimacy to terrorists and their methods undermine those who pursue changes through peaceful means. It is, therefore, baffling why the Voice of America (Hausa Service) chose to violate those tried and tested principles. While we applaud the release of 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, we urge the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of other Nigerians still in captivity.