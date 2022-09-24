From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva yesterday urged the people of the state to be at alert and not sleep with both eyes closed stressing that armed Fulani terrorists have not relented in their unprovoked attacks on them.

The CAN Chairman, in a statement by his Director of Media, Samuel Tyav, lamented that the suspected herders have continued to carry out unprovoked and sustained attacks against Benue communities.

Leva enjoined the people not to relax with the thought that the killings were over, describing the attacks as a calculated attempt aimed at decimating the defenceless people of the state.

While condemning the unprovoked attacks and loss of lives in the affected communities, Leva admonished security operatives to rise up to the responsibility and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

The Benue CAN boss however emphasized the need for them to look for legitimate means of protecting and defending themselves under such circumstances .

He commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom for remaining on the side of the people, even as he appealed to him to remain focused in ensuring the security of lives and property of his people.

The CAN Chairman who commiserated with Vice President of the NKST church, Rev. Asongo Adure and the pastors of NKST Mchia and Mou as well as the other families of the victims, expressed shock that the herders came in the night when the communities least expected them even as it was also raining which compelled the people to remain indoors.

He therefore advised Christians in the state to rededicate themselves to prayers as a deliberate way of seeking the face of God for divine intervention in addressing the insecurity plaguing the state and country at large.