Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following directives from the national office of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Benue State chapter of the association has asked all churches in the state to commence three days of asting and prayer from Friday to Sunday.

State CAN chairman Rev Akpen Leva, in a statement made available to our correspondent, called on all local government coordinators and all local churches to religiously observe the three days of prayers and fasting for the country.

Leva said the prayer and fasting programme is to cry to God to save Nigeria from the bloodbath occasioned by Boko Haram, kidnappers, bandits, as well as Fulani herdsmen attacks on poor farmers all across the country.

He said during the three-day programme, all churches would be meeting every evening to round off their prayers, and then converge on Sunday at 2 pm at NKST Church Lortyer, Makurdi for the final prayers.