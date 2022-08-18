From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following threats to peace by the activities of miners in the state, the Benue State Government on Thursday suspended mining activities in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom handed down the suspension order at the meeting held with Kwande stakeholders at the new banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi the state capital.

The governor, who noted that recent threats to peace in Kwande had made the take the proactive step, further disclosed that the state government would set up committees at state, local government and ward levels to regulate the activities of the miners in the state

“Recent events in Kwande local government area are posing danger and threat to peace in Kwande local government and the state in general and this is as a result of mining activities in the area,” he stated.

“We know that there are some miners with licenses from the federal government because it is the responsibility of the federal government to grant licenses,” he explained.

“We know that some of the miners don’t have licenses, we have foreigners and indigenous ones among them.

“As a result of danger the activities of the miners pose in the state, we hereby suspend all mining activities in the state including those with license,” Governor Ortom stated.

The governor advised those who have licenses to register with the State Ministry of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals for appropriate profiling.