From Gyang Bere, Jos

Group under the umbrella of Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) has raised alarm over the illegal detention of three community leaders form Riyom Local Government Area by troops of the Operation SAFE HAVEN.

The National Publicity Secretary BYM, Rwang Tengwong in a press statement in Jos said those who were illegally arrested are the Acting Gwom Wereng, the community Ward Head of Kuru Station and that of Sham all in Riyom Local Government Area.

“The attention of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM has been drawn to the unlawful arrest and illegal detention of the Acting Gwom Wereng, the Community Ward Head of Kuru Station and also that of Sham all in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau state by the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven on the 14th day of May, 2022.

“The Sector Commander of STF Sector 6, Col. Hassan Gwani, in his usual bias disposition, arrested the traditional rulers over alleged stealing and killing of unspecified number of cows on Tuesday by unknown persons around farmlands not within the territorial area of Wereng community.

“As an Association, we condemn any form of criminality by any person or group of persons irrespective of their ethnic or religious divide.”

The statement sais the unceremonious arrest was preceded by an invitation for investigation which they honoured and promised not only to aid the security in ascertaining the truth of the alleged crime, and to fish out the perpetrators if they are from within their domain.

“The youths demand for the immediate release of the detainees as they will aid the security in their investigation into the said crime. Demand for compensation in a tune of N3,000,000 to each of the victims of the OPSH intimidation, illegal arrest and continued unlawful detention of the Wereng traditional rulers.

“Demand for unreserved apology publish in 2 national dailies. Immediate removal of Col. Hassan Gwani and Murtala (Administrative Officer) from Sector 6 of OPSH) and also investigation into the biasness, intimidation, callous arrest, and continued detention and deprivation of right to freedom of expression posed to the detainees and other community members during the two sittings held at the Sector Headquarters and investigate the said utterances of Ardo Mamud Adams.”

According to the statement, those arrested includes, Da Davou Ndoh, Gwom Wereng Community, 55 years; Mr Sunday Stephen, Ward Head of Kuru Station in Wereng Community, 35 years and Mr Ishaya Musa, Ward Head of Sham in Wereng, 38 years.