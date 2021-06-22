From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Responding to the insecurity crisis in the country, the wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has held prayer sessions with both Christian and Muslim women across the state to pray for the peace and security of Nigeria.

The prayer sessions, which held at Government House in Benin City and the Benin Central Mosque, saw women came out en masse to passionately pray against the insecurity and criminality in the country.

Mrs Obaseki, while addressing the Christian women prayer session at the Government House, said she is optimistic that Nigeria is on the path to greatness in spite of her current challenges.

She called on women to remain steadfast in their faith, believing the blissful prophecies spoken concerning the Nation.

The governor’s wife also made a call for repentance from destructive vices that precede the doom of a people and a call for national unity in the place of prayers.

In a similar development, Muslim women held their prayer session on Sunday at the Central Mosque in Benin City.

The President of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Hajiya Rabi Abiri, in an interview following the prayers, described the holy gatherings as a good and welcomed development.

She said that the Edo First Lady’s call to prayer confirms the mutual disposition of the groups in attendance, towards the general good of the people.

She also reiterated the appeal for repentance and request for God’s mercy and subsequent supply of peace to Nigeria.

The prayer meetings were held in response to a national instigation by the Nigerian Govenors’ Wives Forum.