From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Against the backdrop of banditry and kidnapping in major parts of Kaduna State, the Archbishop of Kaduna Catholic diocese, Manoso Ndagoso has visited Muslim community in Kasuwa Magani, Kajuru local government area of the State.

While in the palace of the village Head of Kasuwa Magani, Bishop Ndagoso called for peaceful coexistence among Muslims and Christians in the State and Nigeria in general.

The Village Head, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi said, he will ensure that Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully in his domain.

Bishop Ndagoso further called on Nigerians to love, forgive and tolerate each other’s faith, maintaining that there is need for government to bring people who are directly involved in conflict together for lasting solution.

“If we must achieve lasting peace in Nigeria, it has to do with people who are directly involved”.

“Government should always discuss issues of conflict with people at the grassroot level to strengthen Christian-Muslim relationship, to love one another irrespective of tribe and religion.

“The federal and Kaduna State government should do something to end killings and kidnappings because it is their primary function to secure lives and property of Citizens.

“The federal government should also provide ranching apparatus for herdsmen in other to solve the issues around open grazing.

“We grow in population and therefore things has changed, animal husbandry must grow , open grazing is not something that you can do over night but I think gradually we can phase out open grazing”. Bishop Ndagoso said.