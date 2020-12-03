From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Borno Emirate Concerned Citizens Forum has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to summon an emergency summit of all stakeholders in the country to discuss solutions to the current security situation in the country.

The group gave the position at a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno State today while reviewing the last weekend killings of over 40 farmers by Boko Haram at a community near the state capital.

Leader of the forum, Zanna Boguma who read the text of the briefing said the call for the convocation of an emergency meeting became necessary following increasing insecurity in the country especially continuous attacks by Boko Haram on vulnerable civilians and military personnel.

“We urge President Buhari to summon an emergency meeting of serving and retire security experts including traditional rulers to discuss the current state of the nation,” they said.

The concerned Borno citizens also suggestedb for a national prayer to end all forms of violence, killings and violent attacks not only against the innocent civilians but also against the state. He urged the president to listen to the cry of the people and act promptly for the restoration of security and peace in most part of the country which are troubled.

They also asked the security agencies in the country to trace the source of recent Boko Haram video where the group claimed responsibility for the last Saturday killing at Zabarmari, a remote, farming community about 25 kilometres to Maiduguri, Borno’s capital.

Boko Haram in a video on Tuesday said it carried the attack on the farmers on a farmland at Koshebe to avenge the arrest of one of its members. But Borno citizens asked the appropriate security agencies to use available information technologies to trace the location of the record of the video and communication platforms used to push out the video. It expressed concern that the security agencies in the country were yet to track all the insurgents’ communication platforms.

They also caution the president spokesmen against making statement that could anger people especially on security. They said the statement credited to a media aide of the president that the farmers did not seek clearance from the military was unwarranted. “Which clearance, such statement shouldn’t come when people are mourning, when the community was in pains and grief o er the gruesome murder of the kind,” the forum leader said.

They asked the military in Maiduguri to restrict the use of motorcycle by the Civilian JTF to the city outskirts. He said the insurgents may also camouflage as CJTF to invade the capital in future if the military authorities do not manage the motorcycles operation well.