Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, has announced an upward review of hunters, vigilante and Civilian Joint Task Force’s allowances.

Zulum, at a meeting with the group’s at the Maiduguri Government House, yesterday increased their allowances from N15,000 to N20, 000 with effect from this month. He also directed each of the hunters, vigilante and CJTF to open bank accounts.

He said he had already provided three operational vehicles for the CJTF for effective coverage of Bakassi and Ajilari, suburbs of Maiduguri recently attacked by Boko Haram.

The governor said he had appealed to all security agencies in the state to collaborate with the hunters, vigilante and CJTF to checkmate the increasing Boko Haram attacks in the area. Boko Haram has stepped up attacks in recent times near Maiduguri, the state capital, prompting night firing by the military at the city outskirts.