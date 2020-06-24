Chinelo Obogo

A prominent indigene of Maiduguri in Borno State, Ibrahim Abubakar, has urged the service chiefs to intensify the fight against terror and flush out terrorists like they did in the past.

In a letter addressed to the heads of security, Abubakar recalled how Boko Haram insurgency started and spread to become a national crisis and how President Muhammadu Buhari’s election in 2015 ushered in a new phase.

According to him, with the appointment of the service chiefs, the troops were able to repel the terrorists’ attempts to take over Maiduguri and pushed them further to the fringes of the Lake Chad.

However, following the recent attack at Zowo community in Gubio Local Government, Abubakar urged the security chiefs to use the same tactics that was used in the past to destroy the terrorists.

“Since the Boko Haram issue started in 2009, I have not stayed outside Borno State for more than two weeks.

The longest time I have stayed outside the state for the more than 10 years that the crisis erupted was for a little over a week when I went to attend my brother’s sons wedding in Abuja and decided to extend my stay to catch up over a number of issues with my elder brother.

“Prior to the crisis, I’ve lived in Borno State for over 30 years and attended schools there before I started working as a businessman, though I went to do my NYSC in the Southeast. This background I believe puts me in a good position to comment on what is happening in Maiduguri and other parts of the Northeast as regards the security situation in the country.

“I was in Maiduguri when the Boko Haram insurgents attacked Giwa barracks shooting non stop until they freed some of their members who being detained there. I have also been around, the several times Boko Haram attempted to take down the state capital and I have come face to face and experienced the fears of residents and the height of hopelessness that at a time cuminated in us giving up completely and were only waiting for when the worst would happen.

“I’m a witness to how something that started as a non issue within our homes and vicinities, with persons who we all know and relate with, galvanizing into one of the most heinous and devastating catastrophe of our time with a death toll that is now more than 20,000.

“We thought we had defeated them when we began to report them to the security agencies and they removed themselves from our midst and converged in bushes amd later in the Sambisa forest and the Mandara hills, until they began to invade communities, and abduct young girls at will, attack schools to kill innocent underage students and overun communities killing people and destroying legacies.

“I’ve seen families separated; breadwinners killed and wives and children fleeing in different directions never to reunite. I have been to many IDP camps and I have seen hunger, fear and near hopelessness on the faces of the people.

“Hopes were lost when it was reported that even our soldiers started fleeing at the sight of the terrorists, but our hopes began to be restored when shortly before the 2015 elections, our military men were mobilised to face the insurgents.

“When the military in that period killed many of the terrorists and pushed the insurgents farther to the fringes of the Lake Chad, we began to realise that it was not for lack of capacity that our troops were fleeing before the insurgents; that it must have been due to a number of factors.

“Our former governor, Senator Kashim Shettima captured one of the factors when he said at one time that the Boko Haram fighters were better equipped than our military.

“Our military couldn’t do much partly because the resources for the purchase of equipment were being swallowed through corruption. We were happy when President Muhammadu Buhari won the 2015 election because we knew him as someone with adequate military background and war experience coupled with a zero tolerance for corruption.

“The President on assumption of

duty ordered that the operational command for the fight against insurgency to relocate to the Northeast. Shortly after that, he appointed the current set of sevice chiefs.

“It was at that point that we started noticing significant changes in the fight against Boko Haram and we were not surprised when they were dislodged from their base in Sambisa.

“I am witness to how they were repelled when they attempted to take Maiduguri several times after and forced to flee when confronted with superior fire power of our military.

“The relocation of the Chief of Army Staff to Borno State since March which enabled him to visit hot spots of Boko Haram operations was good and his reported engagement of troops one-on-one, served to boost their confidence as we could see the troops moving around with new gusto and air of confidence.

“We were not surprised therefore when we began to hear about the series of victories recorded by our soldiers in Konduga, Dikwa, Bama and other places.

“We were overjoyed when we heard the audio of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau crying and begging for mercy.

Our happiness knew no bounds when 30 of the top Boko Haram commanders were reported to have indicated an interest in surrendering to the Nigerian authorities and when 11 of them did so.

“We applauded the Chief of Army Staff when he was shown on television reporting to the President how troops killed over 1400 of the Boko Haram terrorists within four months and arrested their informants.

Many of us have returned to our work and businesses and no longer had to be looking over our shoulders before taking a single step.

“But the last attack on Zowo community in Gubio Local Government almost eroded all the joy. We saw ourselves in the same position we were before the coming of the current administration where communities could be attacked and humans slaughtered without a single fire in defence.

“We are therefore appealing to the service chiefs to sustain the good work they have been doing which has restored our hope and not allow evil to triumph over us.

“We join our voices to that of the President to call on the service chiefs to repeat their actions which freed us from death and torture in the time past.