Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has announced plans to hold a peace walk against the spate of insecurity, insurgency, kidnappings, armed robbery and inter-tribal wars in Nigeria.

Spokesman for the organisation, Edet Archibong, in an interview in Abuja, yesterday, said the weeklong evangelical peace march would hold from March 9 to 15 in Abuja and would bring together an estimated 5,000 participants from Africa, Europe, North America, the Caribbean, South America and Asia.

“The Abuja Evangelical Peace March is aimed at seeking the face of God to instil peace in Nigeria and to draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that, the giver of peace is physically here in Nigeria. Though God is present with us here, we have to identify Him and present our problems before Him to obtain the needed solutions,” Archibong said.

he added that the tourism and hospitality industries, business investment, foreign exchange and many other sectors of the economy would receive a boost as a result of the event.

Giving a Biblical backing to the peace walk, Archibong recalled the story where the disciples of Jesus Christ were with Him in a boat and there arose a heavy storm which threatened to submerge the boat and noted that the disciples had to approach the Master and appealed to Him before He got up and stilled the storm.